Petaluma police arrest 34-year-old for hitting elderly man with large bamboo stick

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated: 





PETALUMA (BCN) – Police arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of hitting an elderly Petaluma man with a large bamboo stick last week.





The 69-year-old victim, a transient, told police that the suspect hit him in the head with the stick, which he described as a wooden karate sword, in the Steamer Landing Park area about 5 p.m. on March 5.





The elderly man suffered minor injuries and was treated by firefighters at the scene, police said.





The suspect, Anthony Smith of Petaluma, was located a short time later by police on Lakeville Highway and detained.





Police recovered a large bamboo stick with a makeshift handle. Smith, who is also a transient, was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and violation of probation.





Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 


		

					

	


	


			
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
	

					
Share this story

				

	




	

	
	

	 	
	




	
	



			

		


		


	
	
	

	
			

				

	

		COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker	





			
		

		
				






			

			
			

				

	

		Trending Stories	





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				






			

			
			

				

	

		Latest News	





			
		

		
						
		

		
						
		

		
				




	

		
			More News