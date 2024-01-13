(BCN) — Petaluma police arrested a man for alleged possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, among other offenses in the early morning hours Thursday.

Officers were dispatched at 4:35 a.m. to the 100 block of Rovina Lane on a call about a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, the owner of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Petaluma resident Kevin Donohoe, was asleep inside of it. Police said officers developed probable cause to search Donohoe’s vehicle during their contact with him.

The officers found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside of Donohoe’s vehicle. This included multiple individual packages of fentanyl, weighing 24.4 grams, that police say seemed to be packaged for sale, and an additional small package of methamphetamine.

Donohoe was booked at the Sonoma County Jail after his arrest, according to police.

