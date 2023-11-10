(BCN) — Petaluma police bid farewell to a distinguished retired K-9, Basko, who passed away on Nov. 2.

Basko died surrounded by friends and his family, also the family of his handler Detective Corie Joerger, police said Thursday.

The K-9 veteran served the Petaluma Police Department from 2012 to 2020. Police said Basko, along with Joerger, was responsible for multiple arrests of high-risk suspects. He is also credited for the seizure of more than $3 million in U.S. currency and for the seizure of over $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

Police expressed their gratitude to Joerger and her family “who loved and adored Basko and made his life after police work a life well lived.”

