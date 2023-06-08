PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – The Petaluma Police Department conducted a decoy operation Wednesday night to check the compliance of the city’s tobacco vendors.

The operation involved teenaged adult decoys who visited 17 tobacco licensed businesses and attempted to purchase tobacco products from each vendor. Out of the 17 businesses, three vendors sold tobacco to the underage decoys, police said.

According to PPD, nearly one in five retail licensees sell to minors in California. In 1994, California’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the use of underage decoys helps law enforcement ensure licensees are complying with the law.