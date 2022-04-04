PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Petaluma have made an arrest in an assault that took place at a homeless encampment over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Petaluma officer was reportedly flagged down by a community member who was reporting a physical altercation at an encampment near the creek along East Washington Street at US 101.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with visible injuries and transported them to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers determined that 30-year-old Austin Halvorson and the victim got into a verbal altercation over a cigarette.

According to police, Halvorson became enraged and struck the victim with a lamp, and with his fists.

Halvorson also attempted to stab the victim but was unsuccessful and fled the area before police arrived.

On Sunday, Petaluma police officers located and arrested Halvorson without incident.

Halvorson was taken to the Sonoma County Jail and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

Halvorson’s bail was set at $30,000.