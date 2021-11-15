Petaluma police investigate school threat sent via anonymous app

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police said they received information over the weekend about a possible bomb threat at Kenilworth Junior High School.



The threat was made using an anonymous app which was designed to stop bullying.

Police said on Sunday the app sent the department and the school district a notifications about an alleged bomb threat that would occur on Friday, November 19.

Officials have interviewed students who reported the threat, as well as those allegedly involved. Police say so far, they have not found any credible evidence but are still investigating.

The Petaluma City School District say Kenilworth will be open on Monday and there will be police on campus.