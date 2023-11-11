(BCN) — Petaluma police are investigating an alleged incident of assault with a deadly weapon involving two juvenile suspects Thursday night.

At around 9:48 p.m. Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a 17-year-old female reporting that someone had just pointed a firearm at her and her friends in the C Street Garage.

Officers arrived on scene shortly after and contacted the three juvenile victims nearby. They reported while being on the 4th floor of the C Street garage, two juvenile males approached them and began to yell at them. The females attempted to flee, but the two male suspects continued to follow them.

Shortly after, one of the male suspects pulled a black semi-automatic firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the victims, while continuing to yell at them.

The victims proceeded to shout for help and call 911, at which point the two suspects fled the area on foot to an unknown location. The suspect did not fire the firearm, and no one was hurt during the encounter.

The victims described the two suspects as Hispanic male juveniles, both approximately 16 years old, with one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and the other wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

After an extensive search of the area, police were unable to locate the suspects. The Petaluma Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is searching for video surveillance and additional witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help the investigation, should contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

