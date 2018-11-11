Bay Area

Petaluma Police make DUI arrest for 3 time DUI offender

PETALUMA (KRON) - The Petaluma Police Department has arrested a DUI driver, with three prior DUI arrests, at a gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers received a call around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the 5100 block of Old Redwood Highway about a man who smelled like alcohol and his face was bleeding.

When police arrived, they saw 58-year-old Phuoc Dang standing next to his vehicle that looked as if it had recent damages, including a shredded front tire. 

Officials say they smelled the alcohol on him and Dang admitted to drinking. 

Dang was then arrested after officers initiated a DUI investigation. 

Police records show that Dang had three prior DUI arrests and was twice over the legal limit of .08 percent.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for his blood sample when Dang refused to take the chemical test.

Dang is now booked at Sonoma County Jail for DUI.

