Petaluma Police make DUI arrest for 3 time DUI offender
PETALUMA (KRON) - The Petaluma Police Department has arrested a DUI driver, with three prior DUI arrests, at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Officers received a call around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the 5100 block of Old Redwood Highway about a man who smelled like alcohol and his face was bleeding.
When police arrived, they saw 58-year-old Phuoc Dang standing next to his vehicle that looked as if it had recent damages, including a shredded front tire.
Officials say they smelled the alcohol on him and Dang admitted to drinking.
Dang was then arrested after officers initiated a DUI investigation.
Police records show that Dang had three prior DUI arrests and was twice over the legal limit of .08 percent.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for his blood sample when Dang refused to take the chemical test.
Dang is now booked at Sonoma County Jail for DUI.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
