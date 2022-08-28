PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents at a 7-Eleven, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The suspect is linked to at least two incidents of shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 124 Petaluma Blvd S. on Aug. 6 and 13.

The suspect is described to be approximately 40 years old and possibly a white man with a medium to large build, according to police. A surveillance photo (above) shows the suspect wearing a black t-shirt and a red hat.

On Aug. 6, the unidentified suspect stole several items of merchandise from the 7-Eleven and ran away from the scene on a bicycle. At the time, store employees chose not to press charges for the theft.

A week later on Aug. 13, the suspect entered the same store around 3 p.m. and again stole merchandise. This time, the man threatened to assault store employees in an attempt to dissuade them from calling the police. The suspect left the scene riding a light blue mountain bicycle.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, police say they are encouraged to contact Officer Morgan Rasmason at (707)778-4372.