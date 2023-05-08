(KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of the shooting around 4:11 p.m. near Crinella Drive and Baywood Drive.

Police said a shot was fired from a moving vehicle at a motorcyclist after a disagreement about the right of way at a previous intersection. The victim was not hit or injured.

The suspect vehicle fled north on Crinella Drive. It is described as a small or mid-sized SUV, light in color.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.