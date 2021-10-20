Petaluma police search for man who allegedly drove next to child, said ‘come here’

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating after a Petaluma elementary school student reported a man drove near her and repeatedly told her to “come here” on Wednesday.

Around 8:23 p.m., a 13-year-old student at Valley Vista Elementary told police while she was walking home along N Webster Street approaching Bodega Avenue, a man drove up along side her and told her to “come here” three times.

The victim said she told the man that her mother was parked nearby.

The man then made a U-turn and drove back the opposite way, the girl said.

The man was described as an older white man with a grey and white goatee, bald, and driving a small white car with significant damage and scratches.

Petaluma City School Administration have been notified and are working in partnership with the Petaluma Police Department on this investigation.

Police are reviewing video surveillance in the area to identify any possible leads.

This is an active investigation and no other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer B. Haug at 707-781-1220.