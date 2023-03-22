(BCN) — Police are asking the public for assistance finding the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro involved in a hit-and-run Thursday in Petaluma.

In a news release issued late Tuesday night by the Petaluma Police Department, police said officers responded to a 1 p.m. report of a vehicle hitting a retaining wall of a home in the 1500 block of Colwood Drive.

Witnesses told police the Camaro ran into the retaining wall and fled east on Colwood Drive. Surveillance video from the area confirmed the vehicle’s make and model. Police followed a trail of dark liquid to Crinella Drive and found the vehicle abandoned on Parent Way with front-end damage.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who has any information on the case to contact Petaluma Officer Mario Giomi at (707) 776-3722 or at mgiomi@cityofpetaluma.org.

