Police in Petaluma are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl on Monday. Sydney Fischer was last seen by her mother at 7:30 a.m. Monday and didn’t arrive at school, according to police.

A note was later discovered indicating she had run away. Sydney has no history of running away and is considered at risk due to her age, police said. She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, has red hair and was last seen wearing a green or purple Girl Scout hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

