Petaluma police seek indecent exposure suspect

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Petaluma police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two female juveniles on Tuesday.

The girls, aged 12 and 7, were walking on the 1500 block of Joan Drive at around 11:30 a.m. when a mid-2000’s navy-blue Volkswagen Golf made a u-turn and pulled up ahead of their path.

When they passed the car, the person, described as an Asian man in his 20’s with black hair wearing blue hospital scrubs and eyeglasses, asked them a question and had them come up to the car. The victims then noticed that his penis was exposed and he was masturbating.

Both girls immediately fled the area.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department.