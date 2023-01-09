HORIZONTAL – The City of Petaluma Police Department logo. Calif. seal (Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA (BCN) — Portions of Lakeville Highway, Stony Point Road and Rainsville Road in Petaluma were closed Monday morning due to flooding.

Lakeview Highway was closed between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road. Use Adobe Road as an alternative.

Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road, and Rainsville Road was closed between Liberty Road and Stony Point Road. Use Old Redwood Highway or take Liberty Road to Skillman Lane as a detour.

The Petaluma Police Department also issued an advisory warning that traffic signals are out at Ely Road/Sonoma Mountain Parkway and East Washington Street and Ely Road. Public works crews have placed stop signs at the intersection.

