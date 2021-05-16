Petaluma Seed Bank reopens Memorial Day Weekend

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – It’s called a beacon for gardeners. The Petaluma Seed Bank boasts rows and rows of heirloom seeds for gardeners and foodies alike.

It’s been closed for over a year due to the pandemic, but come Memorial Day weekend, the Petaluma Seed Bank will finally open back up to customers.

The seed bank was originally housed in an old bank building, but has since moved elsewhere in downtown Petaluma.

It’s now located just down the street at 110 Petaluma Boulevard.

Doors will open Friday May 28th.

Manager of the seed bank Ellyn Mavalwalla says May is one of the best months for gardening and staff will always be on hand to help folks get the best seeds for their soil.