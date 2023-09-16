(BCN) — A San Rafael man and woman were accused of possessing a concealed weapon when their vehicle was searched in connection with a theft from a shoe store, Petaluma police said Friday.

Officers were dispatched about 3 p.m. to Factory Brand Shoes in the Petaluma Factory Outlets on a report that several people had just stolen merchandise, police said.

A short time later, Taylor Jones, 31, Jaewon Hwang, 43, and three others who weren’t arrested were found in a vehicle pulling into the Gateway Shopping Center, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located the stolen merchandise. Jones was found with 23.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and an unregistered firearm and ammunition was found where Hwang had been seated, police said.

Hwang and Jones were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on accusations of petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

