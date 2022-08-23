PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma teenager made his first court appearance Tuesday after, according to police, he stabbed his father to death inside their home.

Christopher Hopkins, 19, was arrested on murder charges Sunday morning after officers found him at a gruesome crime scene on Acadia Drive.

“Officers entered the residence and located a deceased adult male with numerous stab wounds,” the Petaluma Police Department wrote.

“Hopkins was on-scene when officers arrived, and he was arrested for murder,” PPD wrote.

Petaluma police requested assistance from Santa Rosa Police Department field technicians to assist with processing evidence.

According to the Press Democrat newspaper, the victim was 49-year-old James Hopkins Jr.

So far, police have not released a motive.

“We do not have a motive or reason for why the suspect stabbed his father. This is still an active on-going investigation. We are vigorously trying to establish what exactly happened and why it happened,” police Lt. Jeremy Walsh told KRON4.

Christopher Hopkins appeared via a Zoom video feed for his court appearance Tuesday, and the judge denied bail. His plea hearing is slated for September 6 in the Sonoma County courthouse.

James Hopkins Jr. was quoted in a 2018 news article by the Argus-Courier from when Christopher Hopkins was critically injured in a crash on his way home from school. Christopher Hopkins was a 14-year-old Casa Grande High School student at the time.

“I just panicked. I immediately dropped everything and went to the hospital,” the father told the newspaper. The article states, “James Hopkins, a Petaluma native, is divorced and has been raising Christopher as a single parent for more than 12 years.”