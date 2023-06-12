(BCN) — Petaluma police arrested two people suspected of possessing a concealed weapon and several controlled substances, after a traffic stop last week. Police said around 1:30 a.m. on June 9, a car was stopped near Payran St. and East Madison Ave. after officers noticed several code violations.

According to a police press release, the driver, 24-year-old Haylee Dolan of Fairfax, was found to be on probation with Marin County and in possession of controlled substances. The passenger, Victor Nieto-Mendoza, a 22-year-old from Novato had a loaded handgun, police said.

Both Dolan and Nieto-Mendoza were arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. Dolan faces felony charges in possession of ammunition and controlled substances, and Nieto-Mendoza has been charged with felony possession of a firearm, ammunition, and controlled substances while in possession of a concealed weapon.

