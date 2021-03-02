Petaluma votes to ban construction of new gas stations

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Petaluma has voted to permanently ban the construction of new gas stations.

The members of the city council voted Monday to ban making new stations, expanding and reconstructing stations.

This will not ban the existing 16 gas stations in Petaluma.

Officials hope this will encourage drivers to transition to electric vehicles.

Petaluma is now the first U.S. city to make this ban.

On Feb. 22, the council approved a bill to prohibit new pumps in an effort to move toward electric vehicles.

On Monday, the council voted to approve the zoning ordinance.

Petaluma city officials hope to become carbon neutral by 2030.

California announced in September that sales of new gasoline-powered cars would be halted by 2035, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.