(KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement after she allegedly used more than $150,000 of company funds on personal expenses such as DoorDash and Amazon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Tuesday.

The company in question is a landscape design and construction company in Santa Rosa.

SRPD was notified of the case in July when the company hired a new bookkeeper who “noticed irregularities in the company’s financial records,” police said. A further look revealed several unauthorized credit card transactions.

An SRPD investigations team served search warrants for businesses and financial institution records. The investigation revealed that the suspect was the company’s previous bookkeeper, Jennifer Sutton, 48.

Police suspect Sutton made the fraudulent charges over a five-year period. SRPD said she used the credit card for cash advances, purchases on Amazon, Google and DoorDash, and to pay for personal utilities like water, electricity and Internet. In total, the costs added up to more than $150,000, police said.

Police served a search warrant at her home on the 1400 block of Dandelion Way in Petaluma and found evidence of the embezzlement. She was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement with an aggravated white-collar crime enhancement.