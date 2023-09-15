(KRON) — A Petaluma woman was arrested after she was seen punching and strangling her dog Thursday night, according to the Cotati Police Department. Police say she was strangling the animal with a leash.

Officers were dispatched and made contact with the suspect. However, she refused to identify herself as the suspect police received a call about. The woman, 54, also resisted arrest.

The suspect was ultimately arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail, police said. She was charged with felony cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor of obstructing/resisting an officer.

The dog victim of the incident was taken to the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter “to be properly cared for.” Cotati police did not release the suspect’s name.