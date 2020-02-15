Pete Buttigieg discusses California issues in visit to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg spent the day making stops in Northern California.

One of those was for a Townhall in Sacramento.

With a jam-packed schedule on the West Coast, Pete Buttigieg only had time for a few questions here in Sacramento on the pressing California issues.

“So much depends on what happens when the future-oriented, forward-looking, racially diverse, justice-minded state of California has its say,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s why I’m here to ask you for your vote.”

Buttigieg hoped to capture the hearts of Californians on Valentine’s Day.

The Indiana mayor this week netted an endorsement from state Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

“He is a veteran of our armed forces, he understands, he knows,” Kounalakis said.

When asked how he’ll convince young voters to support him on issues like homelessness and climate change, Buttigieg didn’t lay out any specific plan.

On immigration, Buttigieg said one of his first actions in the oval office would be a trip to Mexico, calling the border wall “dumb”.

“Of course, countries have borders and we will make sure we will responsibly and humanely manage our border in a way that matches our value and in our laws.”

Hundreds of people lined up for a glimpse of Mayor Pete, some hoped to have a better understanding of his policies, others showed their support.

“I wanted to put my energy to good use and did a graphic of him as a Valentine’s Day card and we all signed the back,” Sacramento citizen Luis Parrera said.

Buttigieg has stops scheduled in Seattle and Las Vegas with Nevada’s primary coming up next.

