SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A petition opposing a proposal to develop a 600-foot tower in San Francisco’s Sunset District, just blocks from Ocean Beach, has garnered over 2,500 signatures. The developer behind the proposal, CH Planning LLC, recently came forward with a fourth application for the proposed skyscraper which would be located at 2700 Sloat Blvd.

According to the San Francisco City Planning Department, none of the proposals submitted by the developer so far have been in compliance with the law. City Planning Dept. Chief of Staff Dan Sider told KRON4 that the city is working with the developer to find solutions that would bring the proposal into compliance with the law.

Currently, zoning laws in the Sunset limit structures to 100 feet and about 10 stories, at the maximum. The 600-foot tower proposed for the Sloat site would be six times what’s allowed by current law.

Renderings of the proposed tower show a modern residential skyscraper, similar to the kind of buildings that have sprung up South of Market in the past decade. A rendering showing an aerial view of the proposed tower demonstrates the sharp contrast between the proposal and the surrounding neighborhood, with most residential and commercial structures in the neighborhood limited to two or three stories.

A petition organized against the development has been launched by a group called Save Our Neighborhoods SF.

“We are asking the City to stop this development and create a vision and plan for SF that enhances our neighborhoods, and not allow randomly placed towering complexes to dominate the future of the City,” the petition states.

The petition goes on to outline specifics as to why the group opposes the development, calling it “poorly planned” and saying it will tax city infrastructure, block natural light, increase light pollution, and devalue other property in the neighborhood.

KRON On is streaming live news now

At the time of this report’s filing, the petition has gathered 2,511 signatures, 989 away from its goal of 3,500.