Petition underway to change name of Richmond elementary school in honor of Michelle Obama

EL CERRITO (KRON) — What’s in a name?

If you ask families at Woodrow Wilson Elementary in Richmond — quite a lot

Long time Wilson tiger Ron Ford didn’t quite know how to feel when he found out a petition had been put forth to rename the school after former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Not totally convinced just yet, because it has a legacy with my family, but Michelle Obama, it’s a new school being started so not bad, not a bad idea,” Ford said.

Right now Wilson Elementary is operating at a temporary campus in El Cerrito.

Principal Claudia Velez says when they return to the brand new campus next fall — change is certain

“We will have a flexible learning school, where we will have learning suites shared between grade levels and teachers with a new school design, and the changing world, it’s important for us to have the name of our school represent our values and what we believe in,” Velez said.

Parents behind the proposed name change agree and hope it will instill a sense of pride in their students

“It’s time for change and new representation of what children are familiar with is very important,” said one parent.

There will be a couple of meetings where parents can come and express their opinions on this.

The first is this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Grant Elementary.

The next one will be on jan. 23.

