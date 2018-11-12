PG&E is being criticized over the Camp Fire in Butte County Video

PARADISE (AP) -- A utility is facing increasing criticism following a deadly blaze that leveled a Northern California town and killed at least 29 people.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. told state regulators last week it detected a problem on an electrical transmission line near the town of Paradise minutes before the fire broke out Thursday.

Paradise resident Jim Flint tells television stations KHSL/KNVN in the nearby city of Chico he was kicked out of a community meeting Sunday night after asking a PG&E executive if the company was responsible for the deadly fire.

Flint says he has lived in Paradise for 29 years and the threat of a wildfire has always been there but says "the issue has been electrical power lines."

He adds that "we need answers from these people."

The fire has destroyed more than 6,000 homes.

A cause has not been determined.



