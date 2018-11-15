PG&E stock keeps plummeting during Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric’s stock price continues to get pummeled on Wall Street amid concerns about potential losses related to a devastating fire in Northern California.

The stock, which was on the course Thursday for a six-day losing streak, was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 index. It was down 29.5 percent to $18.04 in afternoon trading.

Investors are concerned over whether the power company can weather potential losses related to the blaze that devastated the town of Paradise, killing at least 56 people.PG&E is facing a lawsuit claiming it is responsible for the blaze that started Nov. 8 and has charred nearly 200 square miles.

The company’s stock price has plunged 60 percent since then, wiping out $15 billion of its market value.

