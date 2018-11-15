Bay Area

PG&E stock keeps plummeting during Camp Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 01:03 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 01:03 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Pacific Gas & Electric’s stock price continues to get pummeled on Wall Street amid concerns about potential losses related to a devastating fire in Northern California.

The stock, which was on the course Thursday for a six-day losing streak, was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 index. It was down 29.5 percent to $18.04 in afternoon trading.

Investors are concerned over whether the power company can weather potential losses related to the blaze that devastated the town of Paradise, killing at least 56 people.PG&E is facing a lawsuit claiming it is responsible for the blaze that started Nov. 8 and has charred nearly 200 square miles.

The company’s stock price has plunged 60 percent since then, wiping out $15 billion of its market value.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App