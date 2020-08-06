PGA Championship tees off in San Francisco, without fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. PGA Championship will tee off Thursday morning at TPC Harding Park.

This time around, however, there will be no spectators in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and many others will be playing through the cold, foggy San Francisco air.

Woods has won here many times, but this year things could turn out differently.

Koepka hopes to win again, making it a three-peat as he has won the previous two years.

If he does, it will be the first three-peat since the 1950s.

