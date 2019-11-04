Live Now
PG&E agrees to extend deadline for wildfire damage claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to extend by two months the deadline to file claims against the company for damages suffered from a series of wildfires in California.

Lawyers for the victims asked to extend the original Oct. 21 deadline, arguing that tens of thousands of people eligible to receive payments from PG&E have not sought compensation.

They said many wildfire survivors — still traumatized and struggling to get back on their feet — weren’t aware of their right to file a claim.

PG&E attorney Tim Cameron said Monday the deadline will be extended to Dec. 31 to increase participation. The new date must still be approved by a judge.

The utility has set aside $8.4 billion to pay wildfire victims as part of its bankruptcy plan.

