PG&E alerting Bay Area customers of increased chance of power shutoff

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The weather in Santa Rosa was hot Friday afternoon, but not too windy.

But on its weather awareness website, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is alerting customers that it has raised the level for a potential public safety power shutoff in zones 3 & 4, which cover the nine Bay Area counties.

“PG&E meteorologist are constantly monitoring weather conditions,” PG&E Spokesperson Deanna Contreras said. “We did find there is hot and gusty weather moving into the Sierra foothills and the North Bay so we bumped up the level of the potential PSPS to elevated.”

Before a shutoff happens, the alert level which is not elevated or yellow will need to move to brown, the watch level and then to purple, the warning level.

But if a shutoff is imminent, PG&E said it will notify impacted residents 48 hours in advance.

“You need to do what you need to do to keep us safe,” one customer said “My home almost burned down and my neighbors home burned if there was any chance wires were involved the safe thing to do may be to shut it off and be prepared.”

Many people in Santa Rosa support the shutoff and are ready.

“I bought a generator and I have an electrician coming out tomorrow to put that in so I am prepared,” a customer said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is also monitoring the situation and has plans in place if the weather takes a turn.

“If this was to elevate to a red flag warning or some critical fire weather, then the Santa Rosa Fire Department and agencies across Sonoma County would increase its staffing,” Paul Lowenthal of the Santa Rosa Fire Department said. “We do things differently to make sure we are better prepared for a fire potential like that.”

The area they are focusing on is the North Bay, if there is an imminent shutoff PG&E will notify impact resident 48 hours in advance.

What residents need to do is make sure PG&E has your updated contact info so you can be reached.