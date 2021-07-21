PG&E announces new plans for underground power lines to prevent wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

CHICO, Calif. (KRON) – Pacific Gas and Electric announced a new initiative on Wednesday to better protect communities and prevent wildfires.

Officials announced that they will expand underground power lines in the areas with the highest fire threat — This will be a multi-year effort to place 10,000 miles of power lines underground.

This is the largest effort in the country to put power lines underground.

This effort will also benefit customers by reducing the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs during fire seasons.

“We want what all of our customers want: a safe and resilient energy system,” CEO Patti Poppe said. “We have taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop. We will partner with the best and the brightest to bring that stand to life. We will demand excellence of ourselves. We will gladly partner with policymakers and state and local leaders to map a path we can all believe in.”

As of today, more than 25,000 miles of power lines overhead in high-risk areas are maintained by PG&E.

The utility says, ‘the exact number of projects or miles undergrounded each year through PG&E’s new expanded undergrounding program will evolve as PG&E performs further project scoping and inspections, estimating and engineering review.’

PG&E began evaluating overhead power lines following the devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

They will continue to work to enhance grid resilience and monitor severe weather conditions.

PG&E’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan includes: