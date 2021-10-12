PG&E begins restoring power, warns of more potential shutoffs

By Bay City News – As Pacific Gas & Electric crews began to restore power to some of the 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties affected since Monday by a safety-related power shutoff, utility officials warned that another round of shutoffs may be coming late Wednesday.

In a news release from PG&E on Monday evening, company officials said crews have begun restoring power in some areas and they expect power to be restored to all customers before Wednesday night, when the next round of shutoffs could start up again in some of the same locations due to a forecast of more dry and windy conditions anticipated Thursday and Friday.

The shutoffs have affected some residents in Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda, Solano and Monterey counties, as well as beyond the Bay Area to Fresno, Santa Barbara, Butte County and other areas.

The area that could face shutoffs beginning Wednesday is smaller than the region currently affected as the weather conditions are expected to be milder, according to PG&E maps at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.

Crews are currently inspecting and repairing power lines before power is restored to areas still under the shutoff, an effort that includes 1,494 workers on the ground and 43 helicopters, according to the news release.

