PG&E CEO Bill Johnson addresses shutoffs

(KRON) — PG&E CEO Bill Johnson addressed power shutoffs for the first time Thursday evening.

With about 800,000 customers that lost their power, Johnson apologized.

“We are in the business of giving power, not taking it away,” he said.

As of 5 p.m., 228,000 customers have had their power restored, while 510,000 customers still are without power.

PG&E said they decided to cut off power because of the high wind speeds.

Johnson said the risk was 45+ mph wind speeds affecting home lines, 55+ mph wind speeds affecting big power lines and 77 mph peak winds.

With that, vegetation was critical.

Customers have expressed frustrations with PG&E, saying they are tired of preparing for shutoffs every year.

Johnson reassured the public that this is not the new norm.

“This is not the future we want to live in,” he said.

Johnson did admit that PG&E lacked on delivering information to the public, but said he promises to improve.

As many know, PG&E launched several links to its websites because it kept crashing.

Laurie Giammona said the website kept crashing because of unprecedented traffic, but added that the website is working now.