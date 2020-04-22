PG&E CEO Bill Johnson announces retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E announced Wednesday CEO and president William Johnson will retire from the company in June.

This is expected to happen after the company’s Plan of Reorganization is confirmed by Bankruptcy Court.

“I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations. By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met,” said Johnson. “As we look to PG&E’s next chapter, this great company should be led by someone who has the time and career trajectory ahead of them to ensure that it fulfills its promise to reimagine itself as a new utility and deliver the safe and reliable service that its customers and communities expect and deserve. I want to thank the Board as well as all of the employees, who work so hard every day to address the challenges the company has faced–it has been a privilege to work with them.”

PG&E has named William Smith as interim CEO until a new CEO is appointed.

Latest Stories: