Fire Officials: PG&E equipment sparked 3 fires in Lafayette, Martinez

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON/AP) — Fire officials say PG&E equipment caused three fires that broke out in Contra Costa County over the weekend.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District confirmed Friday that the utility’s power lines sparked a pair of fires Sunday in Lafayette.
One of the fires destroyed the Lafayette Tennis Club.
The district also said that PG&E’s power lines and transformer started a brush fire in Martinez on Sunday. Residents were ordered to evacuate but allowed to go home a short time later.
PG&E has previously said its power lines may have started the wildfires in Lafayette.
California’s largest utility executed four rounds of widespread power shut-offs this month to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires but did not entirely succeed.
PG&E officials provided KRON4 with the following statement in response to fire official’s announcement:
We are cooperating with the investigations into the recent fires and will continue to respond to requests for documents and other information related to those investigations.PG&E Statement
The Associated Press contributed to this report
