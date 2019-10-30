PG&E equipment to blame for Bethel Island, Oakley fires

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in 2017 that destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people. The fires could cost PG&E over $15 billion in fines and related liabilities. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Fire officials say PG&E’s equipment caused two fires in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning.

The first fire began just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Gateway Road in Bethel Island and threatened homes in a nearby housing development.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District say the fire originated under PG&E power lines.

The utility’s transformer then let off sparks into brush, starting the fire.

Around 5 a.m. that same morning, another fire broke out in Oakley near Bethel Island Road and East Cypress Road.

Fire officials say PG&E equipment malfunctioned, launching sparks 200 yards away, starting the fire.

That fire prompted evacuations in the Summer Lake neighborhood.

No one was hurt and no structures were burned.