PG&E equipment to blame for Bethel Island, Oakley fires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Fire officials say PG&E’s equipment caused two fires in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning.
The first fire began just after 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Gateway Road in Bethel Island and threatened homes in a nearby housing development.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District say the fire originated under PG&E power lines.
The utility’s transformer then let off sparks into brush, starting the fire.
Around 5 a.m. that same morning, another fire broke out in Oakley near Bethel Island Road and East Cypress Road.
Fire officials say PG&E equipment malfunctioned, launching sparks 200 yards away, starting the fire.
That fire prompted evacuations in the Summer Lake neighborhood.
No one was hurt and no structures were burned.