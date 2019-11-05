PG&E extends deadline for wildfire damage claims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E now has until Nov. 29 to answer questions about last month’s power shutoffs.

A Northern California district court judge set the deadline for the utility to answer the court’s questions.

The judge wants to know about the possible cause of the fires and the number of properties and homes they destroyed.

Additionally, the deadline to file a claim against PG&E for any damages caused by wildfires has been extended to Dec. 31.

Lawyers for many of the victims say survivors are still traumatized and struggling to get back on their feet and were not able to file a claim by the original deadline date in October.

Although the utility agreed to the extension, the new date must still be approved by a judge.

The utility has set aside more than $8 billion to pay wildfire victims as part of its bankruptcy plan.

