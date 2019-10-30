PG&E gets ‘all clear’ to start restoring power to all Bay Area counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some good news for PG&E customers in the Bay Area.

PG&E said on Wednesday it has been issued a weather “all clear” for all Bay Area counties impacted by the Oct. 29 power shutoff.

This means winds have subsided to safe levels so crews can begin safety inspections of de-energized equipment, repair any wind damage, and ultimately restore power.

Kern County is expected to be given the “all clear” for inspections on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31.

The utility company said inspection and restoration work continues for customers impacted by the larger Oct. 26 power shutoff event.

