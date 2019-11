MILPITAS (KRON) – PG&E says they may be responsible for a fire that burned four homes last Sunday.

The utility company says a worker reported that wires were down close to where the fire started.

The Milpitas Fire Department has also notified PG&E that it was also looking into a downed wire being the source of the fire.

No one was injured.

This is the 6th fire from last week that PG&E says it could be responsible for starting.

