PG&E may shut off power in Butte, Plumas, Yuba counties this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California utility PG&E may shut off power this weekend for more than 12,000 customers in several areas, including Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

Because of weather conditions and high winds, the utility company expects that possible power shutoffs to occur in the next 24 hours.

PG&E says it is “closely monitoring” conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Tehama and Yolo counties as well.

“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is PG&E’s most important responsibility,” Michael Lewis, senior vice president of Electric Operations, said in a statement Friday night. “We know how much our customers rely on electric service and would only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety when gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, threaten a portion of the electric system serving your community.”

To find out if your home is impacted by the possible power shutoff, visit pge.com/pspsupdates.

The utility company says red flag warnings, low humidity levels and high winds may factor into whether PG&E shuts off power.

PG&E advises residents to update their contact information with the company at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743- 6589.

The company will alert customers in the event of a power shutoff.

A red flag warning will be in effect in the North Bay hills on Saturday due to a warming trend and expected wind gusts.

The warning takes effect Saturday at 8 p.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. Sunday.

