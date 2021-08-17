PG&E may shut power for some North Bay residents amid Red Flag Warning

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Red Flag Warning in the North Bay has Pacific Gas & Electric concerned about any sparks starting from energized power lines.

As a result, the utility is warning customers in some Northern California counties that it may enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff. This is when PG&E intentionally turns off power when the forecast shows a high-risk for wildfires.

Weather conditions include dry, gusty winds with low humidity. The Red Flag Warning Fire Weather Watch is expected to last from 11 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Dry, gusty offshore flow will develop over the interior North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills/Diablo Range tonight through midweek. A Red Flag Warning has been posted for critical fire weather conditions across these regions from 11 PM Tue-3 PM Wed. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/DsurWRedFv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 17, 2021

About 48,000 customers will be impacted by the PSPS if it does go into effect, PG&E says. In the Bay Area; Napa (2,041), Sonoma (240), and Solano County (44) residents will be impacted.

Customers can look up their address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring their location for the potential safety shutoff.

If PG&E decides to call for a PSPS, it would last from Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.