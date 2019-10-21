PG&E monitoring severe wind event that could impact Northern and Central California

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — High fire danger is in the forecast — again.

The National Weather Service said gusty winds and low overnight humidity is expected in the hills, especially in the North Bay.

PG&E says there are no planned public safety power shutoffs, but the utility company’s meteorologists are monitoring the weather.

“They do indicate the possibility of dry windy weather and elevated fire risks,” PG&E Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said.

The map indicates PG&E’s main focus: the Sierra Foothills, Yolo County and parts of Napa, Lake and Sonoma Counties.

Which are now in the “elevated” status, which means a power shutoff is not expected.

“At this time, no PSP has been called,” Sarkissian said. We are at this point monitoring the weather very closely, potential weather event is more than 3 days away.”

While there is no official Red Flag Warning, NWS says a fire weather watch may likely be issued Monday, that also includes the East Bay Hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

But the North Bay mountains are expecting the highest fire risk.

Gusty offshore winds are anticipated in the hills on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Trevelle Coles lives and works in downtown Sonoma and experienced the 2017 wildfires.

“That was a big deal,” Coles said. “Like a real sign that oh my gosh this is possible, this could wreak havoc on our little, little small town.”

And like hundreds of thousands of PG&E customers, he also had his power shut off at work and home almost two weeks ago.

“I was a little upset, you know,” Coles said. “I did a Costco run, I stocked my fridge up and had to throw it all away.”

While a power shutoff is not on the agenda at the moment, PG&E vows things will run smoothly next time.

“We learned a lot of lessons from our last public safety power shutoff,” Sarkissian said. “And we are taking those lessons to heart.”>