PG&E monitors weather for another potential power shutoff this week

SONOMA (KRON) – “Don’t like it but if it saves us from being burned like we were two years ago, I guess it’s okay,” Susan Galick said.

Sonoma resident Susan Galick lost power for two days last month during PG&E’s public safety power shutoff — she’s learned to live with it.

“We have a generator. We don’t worry about too much of it,” she said. “There’s no other options at this point other than PG&E.”

High winds and critical fire weather conditions prompted the utility company to shutoff power twice in October — weeks apart.

The Kincade Fire broke out in Sonoma County on Oct. 23 during the PSPS event.

PG&E admits there was an issue with a transmission tower at the same location where the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PG&E has been taking heat from the public and Governor Gavin Newsom.

These planned power shutoffs have been the new normal for the North Bay for quite some time.

“There’s two sides to this so we got to fix something and they do need to fix their infrastructure for it,” Theresa Timmer said.

After experiencing the 2017 wildfires and the Kincade Fire, residents have been preparing go bags and having emergency plans in place.

“When those winds get really bad, those embers go anywhere and I don’t feel safe in Fort Brag,” Timmer said. “I’m right by the ocean.”

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Watch Sunday.

Offshore winds are expected in the North Bay mountains beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Offshore winds mixed with low relative humidity will likely lead to critical fire weather conditions.

PG&E is monitoring dry and windy weather.

In a statement, the utility company says:

“PG&E’s 7-day potential PSPS forecast doesn’t indicate the need to initiate the need for public safety power shutoff at this time, but weather conditions can change quickly.”