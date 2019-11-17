PG&E monitors weather for another potential power shutoff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E says it is monitoring the dry conditions in Northern California and the potential for strong off-shore winds this week.

That might lead to another power shutoff for parts of the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.

At this point nothing is for sure, PG&E says the threat level stands at “elevated.”

The zones that are in the elevated level are two through five which include:

Zone 2 Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Plumas,

Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity Zone 3 Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco,

San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma Zone 4 Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake,

Mendocino, Napa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Santa Clara,

Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo Zone 5 Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada,

Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Tehama, Yuba