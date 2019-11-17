PG&E monitors weather for another potential power shutoff

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E says it is monitoring the dry conditions in Northern California and the potential for strong off-shore winds this week. 

That might lead to another power shutoff for parts of the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay on Wednesday and Thursday.

At this point nothing is for sure, PG&E says the threat level stands at “elevated.”

The zones that are in the elevated level are two through five which include:

Zone 2Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lassen, Plumas,
Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity
Zone 3Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, San Francisco,
San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma
Zone 4Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake,
Mendocino, Napa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Santa Clara,
Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo
Zone 5Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada,
Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Tehama, Yuba

PG&E’s 24/7 Wildfire Safety Operations Center and our team of in-house meteorologists continuously monitor the weather. At this time, they are looking at a forecast that shows the increased potential for gusty winds along with dry conditions in portions of the Sierra Foothills and the North Bay. PG&E’s online 7-Day Potential PSPS forecast doesn’t indicate the need to initiate the need for Public Safety Power Shutoff at this time, but weather conditions can change quickly. We remind our customers to have a plan and make sure we have your updated contact information.

Pacific Gas and Electric

