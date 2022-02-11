PG&E monthly electric bills going up

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E is once again raising its monthly rates – The state’s Public Utility Commission approved the higher electricity costs on Thursday.

The move angering customers and consumer advocates.

PG&E’s monthly electric bills are going up more than 9%. The decision approved by the California PUC allows for the second rate increase this year.

The utility company is pointing to a higher cost of purchasing electricity as the reason behind the jump in price.

Mark Toney is the executive director of The Utility Reform Network also known as “TURN.”

The organization seeks lower power bills while using cleaner energy.

Toney says the Public Utilities Commission should have delayed this rate increase because of recent inflation and the financial impact of the pandemic.

“We’re kinda disappointed that the PUC did not look at this a little bit more long term from the standpoint of what can be done to help customers,” Toney said.

PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty says their estimates show the average residential customer would see an increase of $14 a month for electricity.

Their calculations are that this is a 9.2% increase.

Toney argues PG&E’s numbers do not take into account the jump in utility costs that went into effect on the first of this year.

PG&E customers are actually looking at a 20% rate increase, according to Toney.

“People’s incomes do not go up by 20 or 30% because their PG&E bill goes up and people are on fixed incomes, social security,” Toney said.

Customer advocates suggest the PUC put an inflation cap on utilities.

If the company wants to go over that cap there needs to be a valid explanation.

By allowing PG&E to continue to raise rates, Toney says the PUC is potentially hurting the state’s clean energy goals.

For example, if electricity is more expensive than gas, people will likely choose the cheaper, dirtier option.