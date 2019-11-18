PG&E: More power shutoffs possible this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – PG&E is warning of more potential power shutoffs this week due to an increased risk in fire weather conditions.

Officials said a strong offshore wind event is expected to begin early Wednesday morning and last through Thursday morning.

PG&E customers who could potentially be impacted will receive notifications from PG&E Monday morning, the utility company said.

At this time, about 250,000 customers in portions of 19 counties in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley, and North Bay could be impacted.

As of Sunday night, the following counties could be affected if PG&E decides to move forward with the power shutoffs:

Butte

Colusa

El Dorado

Glenn

Lake

Mendocino

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Plumas

Shasta

Sierra

Solano

Sonoma

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Yolo

Yuba

Other parts of the Bay Area are not expected to be included in this power shutoff event.

To see if you could be impacted by this outage event, you can check your address here.

