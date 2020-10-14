PG&E moves forward with PSPS for 53,000 customers

SAN FRANISCO (KRON) – PG&E on Wednesday confirmed that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) will happen in targeted portions of 24 counties starting this evening.
According to PG&E, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 53,000 customers in targeted portions of the following counties: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.
>> VIEW INTERACTIVE MAP SHOWING PG&E OUTAGES HERE.
The highest probability areas to potentially lose power are the North Bay Mountains near Mt Saint Helena, small pockets in the East Bay near Mount Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, and portions of the Santa Cruz area, officials said.
Shutoffs are expected to start around 6 p.m. for those in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, then other parts of the North Bay around 8 p.m.
PG&E said after the Diablo winds subside, they hope to restore power to customers affected by Friday night.
A Fire Weather Watch previously issued for parts of the Bay Area has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning currently in effect.
Officials said Diablo winds and dry conditions will make the potential for rapid spread of fires.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
