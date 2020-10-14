PG&E moves forward with PSPS for 53,000 customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

SAN FRANISCO (KRON) – PG&E on Wednesday confirmed that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) will happen in targeted portions of 24 counties starting this evening.

According to PG&E, the shutoff is forecasted to affect about 53,000 customers in targeted portions of the following counties: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

The highest probability areas to potentially lose power are the North Bay Mountains near Mt Saint Helena, small pockets in the East Bay near Mount Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, and portions of the Santa Cruz area, officials said.

Shutoffs are expected to start around 6 p.m. for those in the Sierra Nevada Foothills, then other parts of the North Bay around 8 p.m.

PG&E said after the Diablo winds subside, they hope to restore power to customers affected by Friday night.

A Fire Weather Watch previously issued for parts of the Bay Area has since been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning currently in effect.

Officials said Diablo winds and dry conditions will make the potential for rapid spread of fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.