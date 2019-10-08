Breaking News
PG&E TO SHUT OFF POWER TO 800K DUE TO HIGH FIRE DANGER
PG&E opening resource centers across state during power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is opening several centers across the state where residents can charge their electronic devices and access air conditioning during widespread power shutoffs.

The centers will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will be open during daylight hours only.

Residents will have access to restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air conditioned seating for up to 100 people.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Bay Area will likely lose power as fire danger grows with dry weather conditions in the region.

Centers will be open at the following locations:

CountyCityLocation
ButteOrovilleBird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
ButteMagalia14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
El DoradoPlacervilleEl Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
LakeClear LakeClearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
NapaNapa900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
NapaCalistogaCalistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
Santa ClaraSan JoseAvaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
NevadaGrass ValleySierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
Contra CostaSan RamonBishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
CalaverasArnoldMeadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
San MateoHalf Moon BayPasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
PlacerAuburnGold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
Shasta, TehamaRedding, Cottonwood, Red BluffShasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
SolanoVacavilleMission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
SonomaSanta Rosa, SonomaSanta Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
AlamedaOaklandMerritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508
TuolumneSonoraMother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
Santa CruzAptosTwin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
AmadorPioneerMace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
MendocinoUkiah1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
YoloWintersNext to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
Colusa, GlennWilliams, Orland839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
MariposaCoultervilleCoulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
SierraSierra CityLoganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
StanislausWestleyWestley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
PlumasLa Porte2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
El DoradoEl Dorado HillsRolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
YubaOregon House9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962

