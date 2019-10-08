PG&E opening resource centers across state during power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — PG&E is opening several centers across the state where residents can charge their electronic devices and access air conditioning during widespread power shutoffs.

The centers will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. and will be open during daylight hours only.

Residents will have access to restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air conditioned seating for up to 100 people.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Bay Area will likely lose power as fire danger grows with dry weather conditions in the region.

Centers will be open at the following locations:

County City Location Butte Oroville Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965 Butte Magalia 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954 El Dorado Placerville El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667 Lake Clear Lake Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422 Napa Napa 900 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589 Napa Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515 Santa Clara San Jose Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110 Nevada Grass Valley Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945 Contra Costa San Ramon Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583 Calaveras Arnold Meadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223 San Mateo Half Moon Bay Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019 Placer Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603 Shasta, Tehama Redding, Cottonwood, Red Bluff Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003 Solano Vacaville Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687 Sonoma Santa Rosa, Sonoma Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404 Alameda Oakland Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508 Tuolumne Sonora Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370 Santa Cruz Aptos Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003 Amador Pioneer Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666 Mendocino Ukiah 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482 Yolo Winters Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694 Colusa, Glenn Williams, Orland 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963 Mariposa Coulterville Coulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311 Sierra Sierra City Loganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125 Stanislaus Westley Westley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387 Plumas La Porte 2140 Main St. La Porte 95981 El Dorado El Dorado Hills Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762 Yuba Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962

