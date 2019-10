CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — PG&E is reportedly planning a power outage throughout Contra Costa County, beginning Saturday night to Monday afternoon, according to Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

The shutoffs are set to begin Saturday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. due to strong winds and dry conditions.

UPDATE – PG&E is planning a power outage throughout Contra Costa starting this Saturday at 10 pm through Monday at 2 pm due to strong winds and dry conditions. Here’s the map showing potential outage areas. More to follow. #poweroutage #powershutoff @CCCounty @CoCoHealth pic.twitter.com/syHkrHc9id — John Gioia (@supejohngioia) October 24, 2019

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

>> For a look at live weather conditions, click here.