PG&E plans to sell San Francisco headquarters building, relocate to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Pacific Gas and Electric is planning to relocate to Oakland in 2022, the company announced on Monday.

The company’s headquarters is currently located in San Francisco.

The company is working to implement changes to benefit their customers, and making is move would allow the company to save money over time.

“Our new Oakland headquarters will be significantly more cost-effective, is better suited to the needs of our business, and is a critical part of fulfilling our commitment to operate in a fiscally responsible way that will enable us to achieve our operational and safety goals,” said Bill Smith, incoming Interim Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation. “Savings from lower headquarters costs will tangibly benefit our customers financially. The move will also bring our employees together in new and better ways in service to our customers.”

According to PG&E, moving the headquarters to Oakland will allow the company to be more efficient with space and accommodate safe working arrangements following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will also create an easier commute, as the company says most employees working at headquarters live in the East Bay.

Moving to the new location at 300 Lakeside Drive will happen in phases and is expected to be done by 2023.

Consolidating two East Bay satellite offices into the new headquarters in 2025 is also included in the plans.

Those two locations are 3401 Crow Canyon Road in San Ramon and 1850 Gateway Boulevard in Concord.

The utility will need to ‘request approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to return the net gain realized upon the future sale of its San Francisco headquarters to its customers.’

From the transactions, PG&E expects there to be a positive impact on tax revenues in San Francisco and Oakland.

The company will enter a lease option with TMG Partners, who will renovate the property in Oakland prior to the relocation.

“PG&E has been a steadfast partner for decades to the Oakland Chamber as well as many other civic and community organizations. Their commitment to ‘The Town’ is deep, and we applaud their decision to go all in for Oakland,” said Barbara Leslie, President and CEO of the Oakland Metro Chamber.

“We are thrilled to hear that PG&E will be joining us here in Oakland. We need strong corporate partners to help advance our mission, and we have every confidence PG&E will continue do just that as a member of our community,” said Regina Jackson, President and CEO of East Oakland Youth Development Center.

